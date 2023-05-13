St. Paul police investigating homicide overnight Saturday

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Pacific Street in St. Paul.

Multiple people called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. to report shots fired and that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene and a man who had been shot multiple times, according to a press release.

Officers secured the scene and called for St. Paul fire medics who took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will identify the victim and his cause of death.

This death marks the 14th homicide in the city this year.

Related Articles