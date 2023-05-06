St. Paul police investigating homicide in St. Anthony Park neighborhood
St. Paul police on Saturday were investigating a homicide in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue.
Police say a 911 caller reported just before 7:30 a.m. that their neighbor had been shot. When officers arrived, a male at the scene had apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and are looking for any surveillance video that could help determine what happened.
Police ask that anyone with information or potential video from cameras call 651-266-5650.
This is the 13th homicide this year in St. Paul.
Check back for updates.
