St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Monday.
Police put up crime-scene tape in an alley off York Avenue, near Frank Street, and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office arrived at the scene in the early afternoon.
The police department said they will provide information about the incident later Monday.
The homicide was the 28th of the year in St. Paul. There were 32 in the city as of this date in 2021.
