St. Paul police investigating after a man’s body found in brush on Lower Afton Road Saturday

Police are investigating after a body was found in the brush along Lower Afton Road in St. Paul on Saturday morning.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster gave the following details:

About 10:45 a.m. Saturday, a St. Paul police officer was flagged down by a group of people standing near U.S. 61 at Point Douglas Road who said they had found a body about a quarter-mile away at Lower Afton Road.

They had gathered at the spot on Lower Afton Road to hold a memorial for a family member killed in a car crash a year ago and while they were there, they saw a body in the brush nearby.

St. Paul Fire Department medics responded and pronounced the man deceased. Minnesota State Patrol officers also responded to help with the investigation. The area was secured with crime-scene tape and police homicide investigators responded to begin an investigation, which included their forensic services unit processing the scene to preserve all evidence that can help determine what caused the man’s death, Ernster said.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will positively identify the man and determine his exact cause of death. This information, along with any updates on the case, will be released by the St. Paul Police Department on its X account, @sppdmn, as it becomes available.

The investigation was in its early stages Saturday night and there was no further information available.

