St. Paul police investigating man's fatal shooting in North End

Dec. 28—St. Paul police are investigating another homicide as the record-setting year draws to a close.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street.

He was transported to Regions Hospital and died several hours later.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. No other details about the incident were disclosed Tuesday.

The fatal shooting in the North End was the 36th homicide of the year in St. Paul. Earlier in December, the city saw a record 35th homicide, eclipsing the previous record number of 34 in both 1992 and 2020.

Anyone with information regarding Monday night's slaying should call police at 651-266-5650.