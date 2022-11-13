St. Paul police investigating early Sunday homicide in downtown
The St. Paul police department is investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead early Sunday morning on the 200 block of West 9th Street.
After a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m., police and fire officials found a man near a loading dock who was not breathing and unresponsive, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster in a press release.
The man, who was found between the MN Health Fairview Clinics and Specialty Center and the Catholic Charities Opportunity Center and Dorothy Day Residence, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.
The official cause of death and man’s identity will be released by after an autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner.
The death marks the city’s 33rd homicide.
