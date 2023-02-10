St. Paul police investigating stabbing death at Harding High School

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press

St. Paul police say one person has died from a stabbing at Harding High School on Friday.

Authorities did not say whether the victim was a student.

The police department said on Twitter they are investigating the stabbing at the high school in the 1500 block of Sixth Street East in St. Paul.

No further information was available.

Related Articles

Recommended Stories