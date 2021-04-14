St. Paul police investigating woman's death; domestic calls made to apartment

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found lying on the floor of her apartment.

Police were called to the 400 block of Front Avenue in the North End neighborhood at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Someone called 911 and asked officers to check on the apartment, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. Police found the woman's body.

No arrests have been made.

"At this point we have more questions than answers," Linders said. "We don't know how she died, we don't know why and we don't know who did it, but we have a great team that's dedicated and committed to finding out and helping us get answers to those questions."

He noted police were called to the apartment for two domestic-related incidents and one for property damage. One domestic call and the property damage call were made earlier this month.

This is the city's 10th homicide of the year. At least four have had a domestic component

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death and positively identify the woman, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Paul police homicide unit at (651) 266-5650.

