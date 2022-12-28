St. Paul police launch homicide investigation after man found shot in North End alley

Police began a homicide investigation Wednesday after officers found a man shot in an alley in St. Paul’s North End.

A 911 caller reported shots fired and officers responded on Tuesday just before midnight. They located a victim in the 500 block of West Lawson Avenue. He had apparent gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators were looking for possible witnesses and surveillance video from the area. Police did not announce an arrest as of early Wednesday and the department asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

The police department plans to release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

The man’s homicide was the 40th of the year in St. Paul. There were 38 in the city last year.

Related Articles