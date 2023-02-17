St. Paul police release body cam footage of officer fatally shooting man, 65

Police released body camera footage Friday of an encounter last weekend that ended with a St. Paul officer fatally shooting a 65-year-old man who authorities say was holding a 16-inch knife.

Yia Xiong died in the St. Paul apartment building where he lived near West Seventh Street.

The police department released video from the body-worn cameras of Officer Noushue Cha, who deployed a Taser, and Officer Abdirahman Dahir, who shot Xiong with a department rifle.

The police department videos can be viewed at youtu.be/Bbq77uXeoiY.

“Any loss of life is tragic, and we’re keeping the family and friends of Mr. Xiong in our thoughts as they grieve and look for answers,” Police Chief Axel Henry said in a Friday statement. “We know there aren’t words to alleviate their pain, but we hope the release of these videos will help them begin to understand what happened.

“At the same time, we are thinking about our community members and officers who are also affected. We are a tight knit city, and what affects one of us affects all of us. That’s why we’re going to stand together and do everything we can to support one another while the BCA completes its investigation.”

What BCA says happened

Last Saturday, officers responded to the Winslow Commons building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South at 4:55 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported a man was “kicked out” of a party in a first-floor commons room, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case. The caller said the man later returned with a knife and was threatening people with it. Several other residents also called 911 about the situation, the affidavit said.

The videos show the officers’ interactions with people who directed them into the building, where they found Xiong.

Officers told Xiong to drop the knife, but he didn’t respond and turned to unlock his apartment door, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency investigating.

“As Xiong went inside his apartment and the door began to close, the officers kicked the door to stop it from fully shutting and ordered him to come out,” the BCA statement continued. “They then backed away from the door and down the short hallway. Xiong opened the door and stepped into the hallway, knife still in-hand.”

St. Paul police said in a statement on Saturday that “the officers retreated as the man advanced towards them.”

The video clips released by the police department end after officers fired the rifle and Taser. Police say officers rendered aid to Xiong and called for Saint Paul fire department paramedics.

Xiong died from multiple gunshot wounds. The BCA said they found a 16-inch traditional Hmong knife at the scene.

BCA investigation underway

Winslow Commons is a low-income rental community for people who are 62+ or disabled.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and employees is our top priority,” Lenore Kaibel, regional manager for the property, said Thursday. “We’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they investigate this matter and currently the information we have is what is publicly available.”

When the BCA investigation is complete, the agency will present its findings to the Ramsey County attorney’s office to determine whether an officer should be criminally charged.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said earlier this week that he is “committed to a thorough, timely and transparent investigation, including working with Chief Henry and the BCA to ensure body camera footage is released as soon as possible.”

In the past in Minnesota, video footage of shootings by officers usually was not made public until after an investigation was concluded. Law enforcement leaders, including in St. Paul, have been releasing body camera footage more quickly after shootings by officers in recent years.

State law specifies that law enforcement agencies can release information “if the agency determines that the access will aid the law enforcement process, promote public safety, or dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”

Officers’ personnel history

Dahir and Cha, who both have one year of law enforcement experience, are on standard administrative leave. Both were parking enforcement officers for the St. Paul police department before they became police officers.

Dahir’s personnel file shows he received an oral reprimand from the department for improper procedure related to a 2022 case, but details weren’t available Friday because a 30-day appeal period hadn’t passed, according to a department spokesman.

Cha was the subject of an oral reprimand in August for leaving a suspect’s personal belongings in the police department’s property room, according to a discipline letter. Cha had correctly turned in evidence in the case. After he was told about the unattended personal belongings in the property room, he properly turned them in, the letter said.

Cha also received an oral reprimand in September for a preventable squad crash while on duty and in 2019 for a preventable crash when he was a parking enforcement officer. He was suspended for five days for an off-duty crash in Fridley in 2019 when he was a parking enforcement officer, for which he was cited for DWI and speeding, a discipline letter said.

