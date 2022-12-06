St. Paul police shoot person in Dayton’s Bluff

St. Paul police shot someone in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood on Monday night.

Paramedics took the person to Regions Hospital. Police didn’t immediately release information about his or her condition.

The shooting happened about 6:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hudson Road. No officers were injured.

Police plan to release additional information later Monday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday night they are responding to a use-of-force incident in St. Paul. St. Paul police announced in 2016 they would ask an outside law enforcement agency to investigate such cases.

The last shooting by an officer in St. Paul happened in November 2020, when Joseph Javonte Washington was wounded.

He recently filed a federal lawsuit, alleging police used unnecessary and excessive force when he climbed out of a dumpster naked and unarmed. Washington was a suspect in the sexual assault of a former girlfriend.

The officer was not charged after the attorney general’s office found last year that Washington “abruptly jumped” out of a dumpster where he was hiding, and the officer reported he couldn’t tell if Washington had a weapon in his hand.

