St. Paul police: Woman inside bar injured when someone shoots through door

A person shot through the door of a St. Paul bar Sunday night, injuring a woman inside.

Officers were dispatched to Shadey’s Bar on the West Side about 9:20 p.m. A 57-year-old woman had a graze wound to the forehead, said Molly McMillen, a police spokesperson. She’d been inside the bar on Dodd Road at Baker Street.

A patron who’d been at the bar earlier was intoxicated and asked to leave, and a bar staffer believed he was the person who came back and fired the shot, McMillen said. He then ran away.

Police secured the area, using a drone and K-9 to search, but didn’t find a suspect, McMillen said. Officers are continuing to look for the man Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.

