St. Paul property manager to pay $63K to settle state lawsuit over withheld security deposits

A St. Paul-based property management company has agreed to pay $63,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, which alleged it illegally withheld tenants’ security deposits.

Housing Hub admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement, but the company did agree to stop charging renters for routine maintenance like carpet cleaning and light bulb replacement when they move out of a property, according to a news release issued Monday by the attorney general’s office.

The state will disburse the funds from the settlement to former tenants who had their security deposits wrongfully withheld by Housing Hub, the news release said.

“Having a safe, affordable roof over your head is essential to living with safety, dignity, and respect,” Ellison said in the release. “Part of that is landlords following the law and returning tenants their security deposits. I am pleased that Housing Hub has agreed to refund its tenants and change its security deposit practices going forward.”

A representative of Housing Hub could not be reached for comment after business hours.

Tenants who had all or a portion of their security deposit withheld by the company between August 2016 and December 2022 may be eligible to receive restitution via the settlement, according to documents filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court.

Any remaining settlement funds will be deposited into the state’s general fund.

