St. Paul quadruple homicide case delayed due to suspect's prior charges in Arizona

Nov. 23—Ramsey County will have to wait until Arizona is done with Antoine Suggs before they can prosecute him for the murder of four people.

Suggs, who authorities say shot his friends Sept. 12 and dumped their bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield, fled to Maricopa County, in Arizona.

But, Maricopa County says, he has crimes to answer for there before extradition hearings can begin.

"The suspect is currently being held on a $2 million bond in Maricopa County," said Jennifer Liewer, spokesperson for the county attorney's office. "He has several cases for which he is being prosecuted in our jurisdiction. He has also violated his probation on prior cases."

Suggs has a disposition hearing for probation violation for a 2019 assault in Arizona set for Dec. 9.