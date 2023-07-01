St. Paul school’s beloved pet goat ‘Hazelnut’ is stolen from pen, then found dead Friday
A beloved goat that was stolen from a St. Paul school earlier this week was found dead Friday morning, police said.
The goat, a 2-year-old, 120-pound female named “Hazelnut,” was reported missing Tuesday morning from Great River School at 1326 Energy Park Drive. Security video showed people around her pen the night before, authorities said.
The Montessori charter school asked the public for help in locating Hazelnut, saying its student body was heartbroken about the theft of the trained and friendly Oberhasli goat, said Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department.
About 9 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of “suspicious items” in the 300 block of Lafond Avenue, some two miles southeast of the school, and found the remains of a goat in a plastic storage box, Ernster said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that there is a high likelihood that this goat is, unfortunately, the one that was stolen,” he said.
No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.
Great River has kept goats for several years as part of its experiential learning curriculum.
