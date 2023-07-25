St. Paul shooting investigated

Jul. 24—ST. PAUL — A Decatur County man was arrested over the weekend as the result of an accidental shooting that sent a Shelby County resident to the hospital.

According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 3:05 a.m. Friday, July 21, Decatur County dispatch received a call from Shelby County dispatch advising a victim of a gunshot wound was being treated at Major Hospital in Shelbyville. Dispatch was further advised that the shooting took place in Decatur County — specifically St. Paul, Indiana.

The investigation by the DCSD determined that Damion Wayne Logsdon, 18, of 205 1/2 E. Washington Street, St. Paul, was handling a firearm when it discharged, striking Chester William Smith of Shelbyville in the left shoulder. The bullet came to a rest in the area of Smith's right shoulder.

Smith was subsequently transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Logsdon has been charged with criminal recklessness as a Level 6 felony and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages (consuming) as a Class C misdemeanor.

Logsdon was incarcerated at the Decatur County Detention Center.

The Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit assisted in this investigation.

All accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.