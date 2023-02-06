St. Paul shooting of two men leads to pursuit involving several police agencies Sunday morning

A woman was arrested early Sunday after police say she fled officers from three different police agencies in a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the shooting of two men in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

St. Paul police say they received reports shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday of a shooting at the Taco Bell in the 500 block of North Snelling. When they arrived, they found two men, both 22, had been shot. The men were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a white Toyota 4Runner. Not long after, a vehicle matching that description was spotted by a State Patrol officer near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway. When the trooper tried to stop the SUV, the driver fled.

The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, but St. Paul officers saw the vehicle a short time later. When they tried to pull it over, the driver fled again. Officers pursued the SUV, and Ramsey County deputies also joined the chase, which went from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and West Seventh Street to the intersection of Albemarle Street and Ivy Avenue.

Deputies performed a maneuver in which they forced the vehicle to stop and took a 23-year-old woman into custody on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, saying the vehicle she was driving was stolen out of Brooklyn Park.

Police are investigating whether the stolen Toyota 4Runner was the vehicle involved in the earlier shooting.

