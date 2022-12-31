St. Paul teacher charged with felony for alleged sex act with 18-year-old student

A St. Paul Public Schools teacher has been charged with a felony for an alleged sex act with an 18-year-old student from his biology class.

Pablo Alejandro Cortes, 50, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County District Court.

According to the complaint, the student told police that she and Cortes had been flirting by text message and Snapchat when they agreed to meet after school Dec. 2.

The two drove separately to a parking ramp near Como Park where they talked in his car and “discussed how they knew what they were about to do was wrong,” the complaint states.

Cortes moved over to her side of the car and exposed himself, and the student performed oral sex on him, she said. She told police she “didn’t want to … but continued because she was scared,” according to the complaint.

Afterward, she said, the two agreed they’d never do it again. Cortes later called the student to say he felt guilty, she said.

A member of the student’s family reported the incident to police on Dec. 6.

Cortes declined to speak with police, but security video showed his car entering the parking ramp at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 2 and leaving 40 minutes later.

Although the student is 18, it is a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison for a teacher to have sex with a student.

According to an archived page that has been removed from the school district’s website, Cortes taught science and the AVID course at AGAPE, the school for teen moms and pregnant girls and women.

He said on the webpage that he is a former geologist who had been teaching for about 14 years, the last two in the St. Paul district.

A district spokeswoman said Cortes resigned on Friday, effective Jan. 2. The criminal complaint said he had been placed on administrative leave.

