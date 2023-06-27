St. Paul teen charged with murder during North St. Paul gun robbery. Four other teens charged as accomplices.

Prosecutors say a 17-year-old was the shooter of a 24-year-old in his North St. Paul apartment last week and they charged him with murder Tuesday.

Five teens are now charged in all. The Ramsey County attorney’s office also charged a 16-year-old Tuesday with aiding and abetting murder. Three others, each 19 years old, were charged with the same offense last week in the homicide of Anthony R. Rojas.

North St. Paul police said they recovered about 20 firearms in the case, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Rojas was killed June 19 in his apartment in the 2100 block of North McKnight Road. Officers sent to the apartment about 6:15 p.m. discovered two open and empty gun safes and a 3D printer in the apartment. It appeared Rojas was using the printer to create lower receivers for handguns, according to criminal complaints in the homicide.

One of the teens who is charged told police that Abo Eshun Essilfie, the 17-year-old, was hanging out in Rojas’ apartment with him and the three other teens who are also charged. He said everyone had guns and they were passing them around.

Later in the day, Essilfie and Rojas went into a back room and oiled some guns. He believed Essilfie was going to trade one of his guns to Rojas for two “ghost guns,” according to the juvenile petition against Essilfie. Ghost guns are privately made and untraceable because they don’t have serial numbers.

The teen told police that two others left the apartment to find a third, and he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud bang. He said he came out and “Essilfie gave him a look and told him to grab a bag full of guns,” the juvenile petition said.

Another teen charged in the case later told police, according to the petition, he was concerned Essilfie “would do something because a few days earlier he had told (him) that he was looking for a ‘come up,'” suggesting he wanted to make a name for himself. He said Rojas and Essilfie were alone in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office last week filed charges of aiding and abetting murder against Octavion Rayshawn Jones and Steven Lawrence Terry, both of St. Paul, along with La Vida Rose Martinez, also known as Lavida, of South St. Paul. Austin Dwyane Mansfield, 16, of Woodbury, was also charged Tuesday with aiding and abetting murder.

A confidential informant earlier told law enforcement that ”23” and Jones “were just supposed to rob the guy of the ghost guns, but 23 shot him instead” and identified “23” as Essilfie, the charges said.

Law enforcement found Essilfie, of St. Paul, on Friday and he tried to flee from officers, but was quickly apprehended. He’d been entering a vehicle occupied by his mother and girlfriend, and officers located a handgun in the passenger compartment of the same caliber believed to have caused the gunshot wound to Rojas’ head, the petition said. The gun was stolen from St. Paul. Also in the vehicle was a bag with 184 Adderall pills.

Essilfie has prior juvenile adjudications for a 2021 aggravated robbery in Ramsey County and a 2020 simple robbery in Ramsey County.

Mansfield has past adjudications for receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol by an ineligible person, both in 2021 in Washington County.

