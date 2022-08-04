St. Paul teenager arrested, charged with fatal shooting on downtown Minneapolis rail platform

A St. Paul teenager has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting another teen on a downtown Minneapolis light-rail platform, authorities announced Thursday.

Tashawn Powell, 17, was charged with intentional second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

Fred Ulysses Walker, 15, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at the Nicollet Mall station serving the Metro Transit’s Green and Blue lines.

Walker was found around 5:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a juvenile petition, Powell was identified and located after police reviewed Metro Transit surveillance footage of the shooting.

Powell was arrested and a gun was seized. He later admitted to shooting Walker.

The county attorney’s office said it would seek to have Powell tried as an adult.

