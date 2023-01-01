St. Paul teens arrested after car chase sparks Cottage Grove alert

Four St. Paul teenagers were taken into custody Friday night after officers found them inside a vehicle reported stolen in Cottage Grove.

The four male suspects, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested pending charges of burglary and fleeing police, according to a press release from the Cottage Grove Police Department. As of Friday night, two suspects were being held at the Washington County Jail, and two were at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.

After being discovered in the stolen vehicle at the Indian Avenue South and Keats Avenue South intersection about 7:40 p.m., they fled north until crashing the vehicle at Jamaica Avenue South and Military Road, said the press release. Police sent residents residing north of Military Road and east of Jamaica Avenue South an alert notifying them of the situation.

After fleeing the scene on foot, two suspects soon were found with assistance of a State Patrol helicopter and Cottage Grove K9 unit, while the other two were found about 9 p.m. hiding in a portable toilet, police said.

Officers are investigating additional vehicle thefts possibly committed by the four suspects, according to the press release.

