St. Paul teens face combined 31 charges for carjacking spree across metro

Jan. 22—Two St. Paul teens are facing multiple charges in connection with a January carjacking spree that spanned 10 days across multiple counties and involved 27 victims. The pair were caught this week after a police pursuit that spanned the metro area.

Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, and Nautica Alaja Argue, 19, were charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with robbery, aggravated robbery and theft in connection with the Jan. 7-17 carjacking spree.

"The excellent police work by the numerous law enforcement agencies in the greater Twin Cities area has resulted in the apprehension of two dangerous people, who had terrorized countless community members," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. "Our office will now do our part as the charging agency in the criminal justice system, and prosecute these defendants to the fullest extent of the law."

Ten vehicles were stolen from people in St. Louis Park, Plymouth, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Edina, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Columbia Heights, Lakeville, Eagan, Little Canada, Burnsville, Woodbury and St. Paul.

It was Ramsey County sheriff's deputies who caught the duo on Tuesday while looking for Wertman in the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue in St. Paul. They encountered the suspects driving one of the stolen vehicles, according to the criminal charges. Wertman and Argue evaded authorities for about 45 minutes in a half-dozen metro jurisdictions before arriving back at the Maryland Avenue residence on St. Paul's East Side, where they were arrested.

The two would pull up to an unsuspecting victim, mostly women, who were near the vehicles, demand their keys, punch them in the face or threaten to shoot them, according to authorities. Some were able to take pictures of the suspects as they drove away.

The two posted photos of themselves on social media, sometimes inside a stolen vehicle, according to authorities. Police noted in surveillance video similar clothing worn by the two during the attacks that matched the clothing worn in the social media posts.

Sometimes they would ditch a stolen car, or use the stolen car to steal another car. Other times, the car would be found crashed and abandoned.

Wertman has been charged with 17 counts, while Argue faces 14 counts. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Each admitted to certain offenses when speaking with law enforcement following their arrests, according to the complaint.

Wertman has two juvenile convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery and for assault in the second degree for which he is presently on probation supervision. He also has a pending felony charge for illegally possessing a firearm.

Argue has two driving-related petty misdemeanors on her record.