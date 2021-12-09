St. Paul at all-time homicide high while Minneapolis nears record

Data: FBI and Axios research; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

St. Paul reported a new record for annual homicides last week and Minneapolis is six shy of reaching its deadliest year.

Why it matters: The violence of 2020 has spilled into 2021 locally and nationally and it's cutting lives short and traumatizing families.

Zoom in: Police say a man stabbed and killed 27-year-old Arnell Jermel Stewart on St. Paul's East Side last Thursday, marking the 35th homicide of the year. The previous record was 34 in 1992.

In Minneapolis, the homicide count has reached 91 this year, according to Minneapolis Police Department data. The previous record is 96, set in 1995.

Of note: The populations of both cities have increased since the 1990s (Minneapolis by 17% and St. Paul by 13%), so both are below their 1990s peaks in terms of murder rate per capita.

But after two decades of declining homicides, murder — particularly by gun — has spiked in the past two years.

What they're saying: University of Minnesota criminologist Chris Uggen told MPR News’ Cathy Wurzer on Wednesday that the frayed police-community relationship after the murder of George Floyd is partly to blame for the rise, as well as the effects of COVID.

Crime overall is down, but there's a rise in high-risk, low-reward crime, like carjackings, he said.

"This cohort of young people is exceptionally law-abiding," he said. "People in their teens and 20s are not particularly crime prone, but with the exception ... [of] youth who I think have been abandoned during the pandemic [because of] a strain on our institutions, especially schools."

Between the lines: Almost eight out of 10 shootings in Minneapolis result in no arrests, according to a Minnesota Reformer analysis.

Zoom in: The violence has taken lives young and old.

Randall Smith, 41, was fatally shot in his car in downtown Minneapolis in November. He was the manager of All Square, a grilled cheese restaurant in South Minneapolis that's part of a social justice nonprofit. Its CEO called Smith "the Prophet" because "he was about as centered in and committed to humanity as anyone I've known," according to the Star Tribune.

27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was shot and killed in crossfire during an Oct. 10 shootout at Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul. She was a vet tech with a big heart and a passion for helping animals, a relative told the Pioneer Press.

Charlie Johnson was killed in the crossfire outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub on May 22, just hours before the 21-year-old was set to graduate from the University of St. Thomas, according to KARE 11.

6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith were killed by crossfire in separate shootings in North Minneapolis last spring.

What's ahead: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's budget has $7.8 million for youth violence prevention and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing $1.1 million for violence prevention strategies and alternative responses.

Both cities will have to tackle the problem while searching for new police chiefs.

