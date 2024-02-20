St. Paul’s West 7th St. resurfacing project public meeting to be held March 6

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, at the Palace Community Center in St. Paul to talk about the upcoming West Seventh St. resurfacing project. The project is focused on the transportation corridor connecting downtown St. Paul to Bloomington and Fort Snelling.

Issue identification on this stretch of highway was conducted between September and December in 2022, MnDOT is now in the engagement phase of the process to get community input. The goal is to improve mobility and safety, but construction is not anticipated to begin until 2027.

Once the project resurfacing begins, there will be two phases: Phase 1 in 2027, which focuses on West Seventh St. between Munster Ave. and St. Clair Ave, and Phase 2 in 2028, focusing on West Seventh St. between St. Clair Ave. and Olive St.

The work is to include accessibility improvements, safety improvements, general curb and sidewalk repairs, road resurfacing, some traffic signal replacements, and lighting improvements.

Those attending the event can park at the PCC parking lot, north of the building or find street parking near the community center. There is no planned presentation, but project staff will be available to answer questions and for more information visit the project webpage.

