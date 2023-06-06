St. Paul woman charged in daughter’s fatal overdose; school late to report suspected abuse, investigators say

Shauntajia Jannell Travis agreed to give her grandmother temporary custody of her 7-year-old daughter so she could get help for her drug addiction. Travis set April 5 as the day.

The day didn’t come. On March 31, Travis’ daughter, Za’Maiya Travis, died of a fentanyl overdose after ingesting the drug at their St. Paul home, according to criminal charges.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office this week charged Travis, 27, with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with Za’Maiya’s death. She made an initial court appearance on the charges Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for Travis.

The criminal complaint details Travis’ struggles with drug use, as well as efforts by her grandmother to get Za’Maiya help through Ramsey County Child Protective Services and her school, Benjamin E. Mays.

The complaint asserts the school waited until after Za’Maiya’s death to report to authorities alleged abuse by her mother. St. Paul Public Schools spokeswoman Erica Wacker said Tuesday the district “does not comment on pending legal matters.”

Travis’ grandmother was “frustrated that she reached out trying to help (Za’Maiya), but she could not get anyone to help her,” the charges say.

She told police she wanted to take custody of Za’Maiya in early March, but Travis said she wanted more time with the girl.

Police officers and medics were sent to the home in the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue in Frogtown around 6:40 a.m. March 31 after a report of a death.

Travis and her boyfriend were “emotional and distressed,” according to the complaint. She said all three of them had gone to sleep in an upstairs bedroom around 11:30 p.m. She said she tried waking up Za’Maiya for school just after 6 a.m., but her hands were stiff and her skin was purple. Travis called 911.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home. Six straws with white powder residue were recovered from the bedroom. In Travis’ purse, which was on the bedroom floor, officers found a baggie of suspected “crumbs” of narcotics, a blue M30 pill, and a straw and folded cash with white powder residue. Drugs were not found elsewhere in the home.

Testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed the straws contained cocaine. The M30 pill contained fentanyl.

Travis told police she abuses Percocet. When asked what the chance was that Za’Maiya got into her drugs, she replied, “Seventy-five,” the charges say. She denied consuming the drugs around her daughter, and said her boyfriend does not do drugs.

Child Protective Services

Travis’s grandmother told police the girl wanted to live with her because of her living situation. She said the girl’s clothing was in poor condition, she had a foul odor and wasn’t being fed properly. She said she explained the girl’s home situation to school officials, who recommended that she contact child protection.

The grandmother said Za’Maiya told her that Travis took “medicine” by mouth, the charges say.

Travis’s grandmother made an initial report with child protective services on March 9. Child protection told police that there was not an open case regarding Za’Maiya, but they were working with the family to help with the girl’s transfer to the grandmother’s care, the charges say.

Travis and Za’Maiya met with a child protection worker on March 13. Travis said she had been prescribed Percocet for seizures and that the doctor stopped prescribing the narcotic and didn’t give her anything to help her wean off the drug. She said she purchased drugs on the street to avoid drug sickness.

Drug abuse was noted in child protection paperwork among other neglect issues.

“(Za’Maiya) told the child protection worker that her mother crushed up blue stuff into a powder before sniffing it,” the charges say.

Child protection spoke to Za’Maiya at her school on March 14 because they “felt she was holding back” during the previous interview because of her mom’s presence,” the charges say. The girl said her mother used the “blue stuff again” after their March 13 meeting.

Za’Maiya wasn’t removed from the home at that time because other caregivers who didn’t use drugs were present in the home, and Travis agreed to get a chemical health assessment, the charges say.

“Later in the month, Travis asked for two weeks to transfer custody of (Za’Maiya), but child protection convinced Travis that a week was more appropriate,” the complaint states.

A preliminary test showed that Za’Maiya had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office later confirmed she died of fentanyl toxicity.

Ramsey County Children and Family Services staff are “continuing to work through this unforeseen tragedy,” Chris Burns, a county spokesman, said Tuesday.

“County child protection staff work hard to protect children every day and strive to meet the best interests of children and their families,” he said. “Given there is a criminal complaint and ongoing investigation, we have no additional information we can provide on this case at this time.”

Benjamin E. Mays school

Police investigators spoke with Travis on April 6. She said she had been using oxycodone for chronic pain, then moved on to the blue M30 pills from the street. She said she snorted the pills, which she kept in a container in her purse.

Travis said there was no chance that Za’Maiya could have gotten into anything she used to snort the drugs. She said Za’Maiya occasionally went through her purse looking for Travis’s phone, so she stopped storing the phone where she kept her drugs.

Travis said she planned on going to inpatient treatment for drug use after Za’Maiya’s funeral.

Officers executed a search warrant on Benjamin E. Mays school. On April 14, just over two weeks after Za’Maiya’s death, a suspected child maltreatment report was filed from the school documenting that in the “late fall of 2022” she reported being burned by her mother on her upper chest. Staff thought it appeared old, and it is unclear if staff asked Za’Maiya to elaborate on the injury, according to the complaint.

“There is no indication that staff, who are mandated reporters, contacted anyone about the incident at the time they learned of it,” the complaint states. “Staff only documented the incident after ZT’s death.”

The complaint adds that St. Paul Public Schools “refused to allow investigators to speak with staff” about Za’Maiya.

