St. Paul's 2021 homicides: Here's where they happened and who died

Dec. 26—Thirty-five people lost their lives in homicides in St. Paul in 2021, one more than the record set in the city in 1992 and repeated in 2020.

This map shows where the killings occurred and information follows about each case.

THE VICTIMS

1. Melody Vang, 2, was the youngest homicide victim in St. Paul in 2021. Her father called 911 on Jan. 10 and police found Melody dead on the back porch of her family's residence. An autopsy determined the girl died of head trauma due to assault. Melody's mother is charged with murder and her father with child endangerment.

2. and 3. Alejandro Rios, 21, and Michael Stewart, 39, were found shot on a sidewalk on Jan. 21. The double homicide is unsolved.

4, 5 and 6. D'Zondria Wallace, 30, and her children, La'Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja'Corbie Wallace, 11, were each shot in their home on Jan. 30 by a man D'Zondria had been dating, but who she was trying to leave behind, a relative said. Ja'Corbie was able to tell police who shot them before he succumbed to his injuries. TeKeith Jones received a 72-year sentence.

7. Surveillance footage showed Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, and Andrew Vernard Glover talking at the St. Paul Saloon on Feb. 23. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed another man outside. Gunfire erupted, leaving Renteria-Hobbs fatally shot and a woman injured. Glover is charged with murder.

8. Bao Yang, 39, filed reports about a former boyfriend assaulting and continuously harassing her, but he wouldn't leave her alone. Police say he shot her outside her home on March 20 before killing himself.

9. Mohamed Jama Samatar, 36, was found dead inside the Arcade Auto Body shop on March 30. People told investigators that a man shot Samatar to "avenge the death" of a man previously shot in a gang feud. Mohamed Mohamud Farah received a 27-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder.

10. Nicole Coatie, 47, was found shot in her apartment on April 13 in a homicide that remains unsolved.

Story continues

11. Mike Ryan, 48, called a man out for punching a hole through cellophane and urinating at a covered urinal at Herbie's on the Park. The man, identified as Ryan John Whisler, punched Ryan, which led him to fall down a flight of stairs outside the restaurant, according to a criminal complaint. Ryan died April 18 of a brain injury, and Whisler is charged with murder and manslaughter.

12. After Tyreese Harris, 45, was found shot in the parking lot of the Foundry Pub, he died April 25. Surveillance video showed Harris was inside his vehicle in the lot when another vehicle backed into the spot next to his. A man approached his door, they struggled and Harris was shot. The man drove off in Harris' vehicle. Marlon Vincent Walker is charged with murder.

13. A welfare check at Kao Yang's home resulted in his former wife, Karina See Her, telling police that Yang was missing, but the search took investigators back to his home. Yang's body was found when a crime scene team excavated an area beneath a shed that Her had put up in the backyard. An autopsy showed Yang, 50, had been shot, according to a criminal complaint that said it happened on or about July 1 and charging Her with murder.

14. A man is charged with murder in the shooting of Kiefer Morgan, 30, at his residence as the two haggled over the sale of a bag of marijuana on July 6, according to a criminal complaint.

15. Police found Devonte Ingram, 28, shot in the driver's seat of a vehicle after his girlfriend said he left to meet a marijuana buyer on July 26. A witness described hearing a boom, and seeing a man in the passenger seat armed with a gun and struggling with the driver. Prosecutors charged a man with aiding and abetting murder.

16. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls on Aug. 2 found Michael Dashawn Redding, 21, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex and paramedics pronounced him dead. The investigation into his fatal shooting remains open.

17. Glenn Danen Smith, 27, was drinking with Kenwan Deshawn Hunter and another man at Ted's Recreation. In the bar's parking lot on Aug. 16, Smith yelled to Hunter to give him back something that belonged to him, and he went to Hunter's car and retrieved a gun, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses told police they believed Smith and Hunter shot at each other. Smith was fatally wounded and Hunter is charged with murder.

18. Reports of shots fired led police to Demond Bingham, 48, who was shot near a park. He died on Aug. 23 and his homicide is unsolved.

19. Alexander Christoff was targeted for robbery in the parking ramp of SpringHill Suites after a woman contacted a man and identified him as a wealthy target, according to murder charges filed against four men. Christoff, 37, was fatally shot on Aug. 28.

20. A man is charged with murder in the shooting of Blake Richard Swanson, 20, during the robbery of Swanson's girlfriend on Raspberry Island on Aug. 29.

21. Lavonte Baymon-Love, 18, died after he was shot while driving on Aug. 29. Prosecutors charged Dennis John Edmondson, who'd been in another vehicle, with murder.

22. DNA found on a knife blade led police to connect Susan B. Anthony Davis to the stabbing of Angela Chapin Huntingdon, 55, in her condominium, according to a criminal complaint charging Davis with murder. Huntingdon was found dead Aug. 30. Surveillance video from the night before showed Huntingdon at the Grand Seven bar with a woman later identified as Davis and Davis' father.

23. Eric T. Brown's girlfriend is charged with murder, accused of stabbing the 23-year-old with a kitchen knife during an argument on Sept. 10.

24, 25, 26 and 27. Antonio Darnique Suggs is charged in the quadruple murder of siblings Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Sturm's boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Sturm's friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30. A criminal complaint accuses Suggs of shooting each of them in a vehicle in St. Paul on Sept. 12 and driving around for hours before dumping the vehicle in a Dunn County, Wis., cornfield. A relative reported that Suggs would see Flug-Presley when he flew in from Arizona. Suggs told his father he'd "snapped," but no motive for the shootings was given in the complaint.

28. Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons, 22, was defending his girlfriend from a brief encounter with a man, later identified as Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh, at a BP gas station when Abdihoosh shot Neadeau-Lyons on Sept. 23, according to murder charges filed against Abdihoosh.

29. An argument over living arrangements between Royal Terrell Arrington, 44, and his son, Royal Terrell Arrington, 25, ended with each one allegedly shooting each other on Sept. 24. The son was injured and the father died. The younger Arrington is charged with murder.

30. Caitlin Aldridge's husband, Johnny Aldridge, went to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and called 911 on Sept. 28. He told police he'd shot his 41-year-old wife. Officers went to the home and found Caitlin Aldridge dead in the couple's bedroom. Prosecutors charged Johnny Aldridge with murder.

31. A woman told police she drove after a man, later identified as Al Rakip J. Zaidi, and struck him with her vehicle after the 21-year-old stole from her and her boyfriend in St. Paul on Oct. 5, according to a murder charge filed against her.

32. Marquisha Wiley, 27, was caught in a shootout that killed her and injured 15 people on Oct. 10. Wiley and most of the people shot in the crowded bar were innocent bystanders, according to police. Prosecutors charged Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr. and Devondre Trevon Phillips with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. The shootout apparently began over an allegation that Brown had abused his girlfriend, a relative of Phillips, according to court documents.

33. Police responded to a report that man was "out of control" and assaulting his mother inside a home on Nov. 10 found Sonja Olson, 61, with extensive injuries. She'd been stabbed and beaten. Her son, Christopher Aaron Olson, is charged with murder.

34. Three men are charged with murder in the shooting of Rashaad L. Van Pelt, 32, on Nov. 20. One of the men, Dontaye Javonne Thomas, told police that he got into a fight with another man a few hours before the shooting. After the fight, Van Pelt contacted him because he heard Thomas had been beaten up, charges say. He felt Van Pelt was making fun of him and they argued, which allegedly led to the shooting.

35. Arnell Jermel Stewart, 27, died Dec. 2 when he was stabbed in a parking dispute with a man he didn't know, according to a murder charge.