St. Pauls Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in July shooting

Sep. 15—ST. PAULS — St. Pauls Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man wanted in connection to a July 25 shooting at the BP gas station on West Broad Street.

The St. Pauls Police Department announced Wednesday that a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street in St. Pauls, for his alleged involvement in a vehicle shooting at Happy Mart #3. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

McNair is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Waltay Jackson faced the same charge in connection with the shooting. On Aug. 18, Jackson surrendered at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to the police department.

"The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches," according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

McNair is out on bond for the discharging a firearm in city limits charge. He was arrested July 27 and jailed under a $2,000 unsecured bond. He was released after satisfying the conditions of the bond, according to a Detention Center official.

He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a rifle, and possession of marijuana after a July 10 vehicle stop on East Armfield Street in St. Pauls, according to the police department.

McNair also made bond after being held under a $300,000 secured bond for first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and conspiracy to discharge weapon in occupied property, according to the Detention Center.

The first-degree murder charge stems from the Oct. 22, 2019, shooting death of 20-year-old Tyrease McCray, of 174 Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls, which occurred at 501 E. Chapel St. in St. Pauls.

McNair was arrested Oct. 27, 2019. Also charged in the shooting was Isaiah Ernest McNair, according to a report from WBTW news. Both were charged with "first-degree murder, along with weapons charges and conspiracy to murder."

Also injured in the 2019 shooting was 42-year-old Lynnie Sanderson Jr., of 578 Participle Court in Hope Mills. Sanderson was treated and released from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

"This individual is a repeat offender with the propensity towards shooting and violence. It is just a matter of time before he hurts or kills someone else. We are asking for the public's help with getting him off the streets," St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-7477. In order to collect the reward the information must be called into Crime Stoppers.