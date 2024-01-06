St. Paul's Don Panchos Bakery is bringing its conchas, churros and other sweet treats to Rochester

Jan. 6—ROCHESTER — A St. Paul-based Mexican bakery — Don Panchos Bakery — is bringing its conchas, churros and cakes to Rochester's Kutzky Park neighborhood.

Bakery owner Estevan Perez is planning to open a Rochester location in the 2,000-square-foot space on the street level of the

Avani Living apartment complex

near the

Miracle Mile shopping center.

That's the complex at 1610 West Center St. along 16th Avenue Northwest that also houses Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and

Essence Skin Clinic & Med Spa.

Fiddlehead Coffee Co.

was based there from 2020 until it closed in July 2023.

"We are excited to open Don Panchos Bakery doors towards the end of January and bring fresh bread, great coffee, and memorable cakes for all your special occasions," wrote Perez about the project. "Our goal is to share our delicious Mexican pastries with the Rochester community."

The real estate deal was brokered by

Darci Fenske

of Paramark Real Estate.

Perez explained that his family's panaderia has operated in St. Paul for more than 25 years. Customers from Rochester have been making regular visits to Don Panchos for many years. Some of those Rochester regulars asked if the bakery would think about opening a location in the Med City.

It seems 2024 is the year that will happen.

He expects to have six to 10 employees on staff at the Rochester location. Perez hopes the new bakery will become a popular neighborhood spot like the Saint Paul one is.

"Don Panchos Bakery is a product of four generations of bakers from Morelos, Mexico. We specialize in Mexican sweet bread such as conchas, pan de muerto, churros, pan fino, bolillos and teleras for sandwiches. We also make flan and tres leches cake. Don Panchos Bakery will look and feel like a community space to pick up treats to start your day or share with friends and family," wrote Perez. "We are grateful to be able to bring a piece of home to the families living in Rochester. We are bringing culture and traditions we hope to pass along to generations to come. Whether you are picking up a concha and a cup of coffee to start your day or buying a box full of delicious treats to share, we hope you enjoy it and come again."