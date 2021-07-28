St. Pauls man awaiting trial for murder faces a new charge

Jul. 28—ST. PAULS — Police here have arrested for the second time this month a St. Pauls man who was released from jail pending trial for first-degree murder.

Daquan McNair, 25, of East Armfield Street, now has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

He was still behind bars as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Detention Center.

Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at the BP gas station and convenience store at 902 W. Broad St., according to the police department. No one was injured in the incident.

"Investigation conducted by officers showed two male subjects shooting at a car leaving the station. Police were able to identify and arrest both subjects responsible for the shooting," according to the police department.

Police arrested McNair on July 10 on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Officers also found a rifle in his vehicle. McNair was later charged with violating conditions of release on the murder charge. He was held under a $300,000 bond, but released after satisfying the conditions of the bond.

Also charged in the Sunday shooting was 19-year-old Waltay Jackson, of North Alford Road in St. Pauls. Jackson was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

Lt. Michael Seago charged both McNair and Jackson in the shooting incident.

Dollinger gave credit to the hard work of the men and women of the St. Pauls Police Department in arresting "violent offenders."

"It sends a clear message to these criminals that if they are in St. Pauls with the intent of breaking the law, they are going to be pursued and arrested using every resource at the disposal of the St. Pauls Police Department. The good citizens of our community deserve nothing less," Dollinger said.