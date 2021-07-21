St. Pauls man faces charges related to weapon, narcotics, violating release conditions for murder charge

Jul. 21—ST. PAULS — A 25-year-old St. Pauls man was arrested recently for violating release conditions for a first-degree murder charge, according to St. Pauls police.

Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street, was arrested Saturday by police for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

McNair was later charged with violating the conditions of his release on the first-degree murder charge, according to SPPD. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

The Saturday arrest was made by Patrolman Steve Yelvington and Lt. Michael Seago.