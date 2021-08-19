St. Pauls police say 1 wanted man surrendered: Hunt continues for two other men

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·2 min read
Aug. 19—ST. PAULS — One of three men wanted by police here has surrendered, the St. Pauls Police Department announced on social media Wednesday evening.

Waltay Jackson has turned himself in to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond, according to the police department. Police credit the public's response to an earlier social media post asking for help finding the 19-year-old St. Pauls resident.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our post. Please continue to do so. We are still looking for Daquan McNair and Ron Morrison," the Wednesday evening post reads in part.

McNair, 26, of East Armfield Street, and Jackson, of North Alford Road, have been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after alleged involvement in a July 25 shooting at the BP gas station on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

"The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches," according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

Morrison, 26, is wanted on five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, armed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, according to the police department.

Morrison is alleged to have "blocked a car from traveling down Chapel Street, exited his car and pointed a rifle at a grandmother and her four young grandchildren, ages ranging from 1 year to 9 years of age," according to SPPD.

"Morrison believed someone else was driving the car," according to the department's statement.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Morrison's last known place of residence was the Fairview Apartments on Veterans Road in St. Pauls.

"The St. Pauls Police Department is committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone responsible for gun violence in the community and will use every resource at its disposal to bring these individuals to justice. Please help us keep our community safe," a statement from the department's Facebook page reads.

Anyone with information about the men's whereabouts are asked to contact St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

