St. Pauls police ask public for help identifying suspect in recent vehicle break-ins

Dec. 22—ST. PAULS — Police here are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of stealing items from vehicles recently.

Police released footage Tuesday of a man looking into vehicles in the Wilkinson Drive area of St. Pauls. The man is accused of stealing credit cards and a wallet during the incident, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger. The video footage was recorded this past Saturday.

"Police are investigating multiple car burglaries that occurred in the Old Stage Road and Wilkinson Drive neighborhood," according to a statement released on the police department's Facebook page along with the video.

Dollinger said the man is believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins from this past Sunday through Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact St. Pauls police Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155.

"As always, if you see any suspicious activity in any neighborhood please contact the police department," the department's statement reads in part.