St. Pauls police continue search for man wanted in July 25 shooting

Aug. 21—ST. PAULS — Police here continue to search for a man wanted in relation to a July 25 shooting at the BP gas station on West Broad Street.

The police department announced Friday on Facebook that the search continued for 26-year-old Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street. He has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after alleged involvement in a July 25 shooting at the Happy Mart #3 convenience store on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

"He may be staying in the Lumberton area. He should be considered armed and dangerous," the SPPD shared in a statement on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Also facing the same charges in the shooting was Waltay Jackson, who surrendered at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to the police department.

"The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches," according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

Police credited the public's response to an earlier social media post asking for help finding the 19-year-old St. Pauls resident.

In a separate case, the police department announced that Ron Morrison, who was wanted in an Aug. 13 assault involving a weapon, turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

Morrison, 26, was charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, armed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, according to the police department.

Morrison was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to the police department.

Morrison is alleged to have "blocked a car from traveling down Chapel Street, exited his car and pointed a rifle at a grandmother and her four young grandchildren, ages ranging from 1 year to 9 years of age," according to SPPD.

"Morrison believed someone else was driving the car," according to the department's statement.

Anyone with information regarding McNair's whereabouts can contact Lt. Michael Seago of the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.