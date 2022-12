Dec. 30—ST PAULS — Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a larceny at I-95 Tobacco Outlet on West Broad Street. The suspect left driving a black Mercedes SUV.

On Monday Dec. 26 at approximately 4:00 a.m. the suspect committed larceny at the I-95 Tobacco Outlet, stealing several items.

Anyone with information should call Captain Michael Seago or Lt. Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS.