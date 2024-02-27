St.Pete Beach commissioners continue talks about controversial hotels
St.Pete Beach commissioners continue talks about controversial hotels
St.Pete Beach commissioners continue talks about controversial hotels
The biggest news stories this morning: Google finally brings Wallet passes to Wear OS watches along with transit directions, This robot lawnmower runs Doom, NVIDIA’s RTX 500 and 1000 Ada GPUs bring more AI smarts to thin and light laptops.
The stories you need to start your day: The $25B Kroger-Albertsons merger, Ohtani’s first Dodgers game and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
We’ve compiled a list of the best rewards credit cards available today.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
Meta has dropped its lawsuit against Israeli web-scraping company Bright Data, after losing a key claim in its case a few weeks ago. The social networking giant has a history of waging war against companies that scrape data from its websites and apps, and Bright Data was among the latest to face a legal attack. Rather than continue to fight this case, Meta has now dropped the lawsuit, court filings indicate.
The Bengals are keeping the 2 in their 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
Smaller companies are just as eager to use AI tech to supercharge their sales processes as their bigger competitors. Darwin AI, a Brazil-based AI startup, is developing a conversational AI assistant for small businesses across Latin America that want to get into AI but don’t have an IT staff. Should the conversation escalate, either negatively or become a sales lead, it will bring in a human to continue the conversation.
What are the benefits and possible risks of getting a baseline mammogram at age 40? Here's what experts say.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Loose-fitting gardening garb just got a big thumbs up from a stylish A-lister.
A 1976 Chevrolet Sportvan Beauville passenger van covered with Native American-themed artwork, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
No woman has ever umped an MLB regular-season game.
They're two of the most popular luxury cards on the market, but when it comes to Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve, which one should earn a spot in your wallet?
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
The week's headlines, now in video form!
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
The 20-year-old guard is showing he has a bright future in Utah and in the NBA.