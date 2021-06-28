St. Pete Police asking for public’s help in Landmark Motel shooting

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the shooting death at the Landmark Motel on Friday.

Benjamin Goff, 41, died after being shot at the motel, located at 1930 4th St. N., police said. Officers arrived just after 5 p.m. where they discovered his body in a second-floor room. Officers shut down the area of 20th Avenue N from Fourth Street N to Fifth Street N on Friday while they investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information is eligible for a $5,000 reward, police said. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text by typing SPPD + the tip to TIP411.