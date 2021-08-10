St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway announces new recommendations for policing

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway announced new recommendations for policing from the Florida Police Chiefs Association on Tuesday.

The association started an initiative last year with the goal of “examining police reform” after the murder of George Floyd by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

There were a number of recommendations put forth by Holloway and the association, which broke issues down into six “main pillars” where change or improvement is a priority. Those pillars were: building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight technology, social media community policing, crime reduction training, education and officer wellness and safety.

In total, there were more than 50 items of action in the report.

Holloway, who is a subcommittee chairman within the association and led the effort, said that members were welcome to “reform measures that are factual and balanced, ever-mindful of the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, but equally committed to public safety and accountability.

“This subcommittee has produced reports and provided guidance that is applicable to agencies of all sizes and demographics,” Holloway said. “By working together and utilizing these guidelines, we will be acting as one agency with one voice.”

The first two items of change listed in the report were “promoting a culture of treating people with dignity and respect,” followed by the recommendation “standardizing a culture of transparency and accountability.”

Of these points, the report said that officers should have “fairness and consistency” in their actions. It also highlighted an increased need for police departments to study demographics and bias against minorities, something a recent Tampa Bay Times report found that local police agencies were not doing.

“Consider regular posting on the department website information about arrests, traffic stops, use of force and other law enforcement data aggregated by demographics,” one recommendation stated.

Story continues

“Develop and implement programs to recruit and retain diverse officer candidates,” said another.

Holloway said that community members were welcomed into the committee to provide first-hand feedback to the police chiefs that make up the association. He thanked them specifically during a news conference Tuesday.

“They opened our eyes up,” Holloway said. “They showed us that if we listen and have that difficult conversation, then we all realize we want the same thing: a safe community.”