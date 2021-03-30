St. Pete police investigate fatal shooting near Gibbs High School

ST. PETERSBURG — One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting near Gibbs High School, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting with an injury outside a home on Fargo Street South, which runs south from 11th Avenue South, police said. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

Police are investigating but have not made any arrests, they said.