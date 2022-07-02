St. Pete police investigate Uhuru House fire

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are assisting an investigation of a Saturday morning fire at the Uhuru House which set a flag and nearby palm trees ablaze.

St. Petersburg police responded to the fire at 1291 18th Ave S around 10:15 am., according to a police department news release.

No one was injured and no other damage occurred.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect, the release stated.

The Uhuru House has been the headquarters and cultural center for the International Uhuru Movement since 1991. The two-story yellow stucco building is a well-known institution and landmark.

The building underwent an extensive renovation in 2007.