St. Pete Rent Support Approved By Pinellas Commissioners

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved the city of St. Petersburg's county request for sharing additional funds from Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help city residents who are at risk of homelessness from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county and the city had consolidated under one ERAP plan.

Under the plan, the county received $21,421,218, and the city received $8,012,455 of the emergency rental assistance (ERA1) funds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The county then obtained $24,395,835, and the city received $6,339,881 of the emergency rental assistance (ERA2) funds under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. According to Commissioner Renee Flowers, St. Pete used all its ERAP funding to help residents face eviction because of COVID-19 loss of jobs.



"There were a number of people who were told they would be assisted by the city of St. Pete," Flowers said Tuesday at Pinellas County Board of Commissioners meeting. "The city of St. Pete ran out of money (ERA2 funds). And so those persons were like stuck in limbo. This particular lady has until Friday to get out. It's my understanding her eviction is Friday."

Flowers said many people were caught in the crosshairs of being told they would receive help and the city running out of money in December like the woman she referenced. Flowers confirmed that others in the same situation could receive support from the ERAP. Funds were approved to be expanded countywide during the meeting.

Bruce Bussey, community development manager, said the county spent about $6 million of the $24,395,835 ERA2 as of Tuesday morning, leaving enough to soon help residents in St. Pete already facing COVID-19 evictions.



Commissioners also approved emergency funding expansion to short-term assistance (120 days) to those living in hotels or motels after completely losing their houses because of COVID-19. Before the development, the county's ERA1 did not reach residents who rented motels after no longer afford their homes because of the pandemic.

Story continues

Under certain circumstances, the U.S. Treasury Department guidelines changed the restrictions by allowing ERA2 funds for hotel and motel expenses.

Bussey said short-term support would help residents save for a housing down payment and move-in expenses.

This article originally appeared on the St. Pete Patch