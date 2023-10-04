St. Pete shares more specifics about financing plan for new Rays ballpark
No matter what happens this October, Rays fans can stay excited because the team has said it’s here to stay. The team, along with St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and others, delivered that news last month and announced a deal to keep the Rays in St. Pete as part of an 86-acre project which will include a new, state-of-the-art domed stadium and a redeveloped Gas Plant district. “And I believe this agreement meets our city’s collective priorities,” Welch said during the announcement.