St. Pete Woman Who Lost Both Legs To Health Problems Returns Home

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Just before her 21st birthday and months spent in the hospital, Claire Bridges of St. Petersburg is back home with her family.

Bridges returned home on St. Patrick's Day following health conditions at Tampa General Hospital after she contracted COVID-19 in January. Bridges went on a ventilator and dialysis after being admitted to the hospital as she also dealt with a heart condition she's had since birth, WTSP said.

Bridges endured numerous surgeries, and in the process, both her legs were amputated. When doctors said both her legs would need to be amputated, she told her family she wanted bionic legs.

Throughout the next several days, a fundraiser in Indian Shores at The Dog & Parrot is taking place to help Bridges get those bionic legs. A Clearwater organization, 50 Legs, is also helping support Claire's wish.

Anyone is welcome to stop by The Dog & Parrot, 19703 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, to support the fundraiser.

This article originally appeared on the St. Pete Patch