St. Peter caregiver charged with criminal neglect

Apr. 5—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces criminal neglect and assault charges after allegedly slapping and punching a vulnerable adult in his care.

Brian Joseph Rodriguez, 47, was charged with a felony for criminal neglect, a gross misdemeanor for assaulting a vulnerable adult and a misdemeanor for domestic abuse Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

A St. Peter police officer escorted a county worker to Rodriguez's residence on Feb. 14, according to a criminal complaint. Inside, the officer reported finding a woman in "very poor physical condition" lying on a couch. The woman was only partially dressed and appeared "out of it" when asked questions.

The woman was reportedly deemed vulnerable and unable to care for herself due to multiple health and memory issues.

Two days later, a detective informed Rodriguez that the woman had a brain bleed. He allegedly said he knew she needed better care, claimed she fell a lot, and that she might've hit her head during a fall in January.

The complaint details one specific instance when Rodriguez stated he came home on Feb. 13 to find her on the floor. He said she never asked to go to the hospital, but again agreed she needed better care.

The woman reportedly told police he got upset about something Feb. 9 and started slapping and punching her hard on the head and shoulders. She accused him of jumping on her feet and legs, which was partly why she couldn't walk on her own, along with poking at her ear.

Rodriguez denied hitting her during an interview with a detective on Feb. 17, but allegedly said she might've interpreted him trying to pick her up as getting hit. He also reportedly said her bruises were from falls before acknowledging not all were from that.

When asked if he lost his temper and hit the woman in the head, he said, "I bet I did," according to the complaint. He indicated the woman's ear was swollen because he tried to put her earring back in, and he may have accidentally stepped on her feet at times and fallen on her legs to get her to move faster.

The brain bleed, he allegedly said, was from either him hitting her or from her falling down.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola