St. Peter man accused of assaulting, threatening woman

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
Feb. 26—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of choking and threatening a woman he knows and coercing her into having sexual contact.

Ryan Michael Darge, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment, domestic assault, criminal sexual conduct and threats Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call.

Police received multiple reports of a disturbance in St. Peter Sunday night and found a man and a woman partially clothed outside, according to a court complaint.

A woman told authorities Darge forced her onto a bed, choked her, pulled her by her hair and made multiple threats to kill her. She said she participated in sex acts when he demanded because she was scared.

The woman said she was eventually able to run outside and tried to call 911, but Darge chased her and took her phone.

