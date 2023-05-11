St. Peter man accused of busting into woman's residence

May 11—MANKATO — A St. Peter man was accused of busting into a woman's residence in Mankato and refusing to leave Sunday.

Braxton James Honetschlager, 21, was charged with two felonies for burglary, two misdemeanors for domestic assault and property damage and two misdemeanors for theft Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told police she was drinking downtown with Honetschlager, according to a court complaint, and left after he threw a bottle at her. She said he later came to her residence, damaged her bedroom door, threatened her, then stole her garage door opener.

Police said they found him nearby and he had the garage opener on him.

Honetschlager reportedly said the woman told him she didn't want to see him anymore. He pushed the door open after she wouldn't let him in, the complaint said. He admitted to taking the garage opener but denied threatening her.

His initial appearance in court is set for May 18.

