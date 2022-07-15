St. Peter man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Jul. 15—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Anthony John Bruner, 39, was charged with two felonies Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a 15-year-old girl told police that Bruner sexually assaulted her at his apartment in St. Peter on July 2.

She reported she was alone with him in the apartment when he locked the door and ordered her into a bedroom before sexually assaulting her despite her saying "no."

Surveillance footage from the apartment confirmed times when the girl and others entered the building. A detective noted there appeared to be a period of time when the girl was in the apartment alone with Bruner.

Afterward, one person told police they received a message from the girl indicating she'd been raped. The girl reportedly told them and another person "Anthony" had raped her.

On July 6, an individual reportedly told police that Bruner told them he'd "had sex" with a 15-year-old. Bruner told the person he thought the girl was 18, according to the complaint, although the girl said he knew her age from a previous conversation.

Bruner talked to police on July 6 and reportedly said he was struggling with memories of the incident and was under the influence of THC gummies, vape pens and marijuana at the time. The complaint states he later admitted to sexual conduct with the girl.

