St. Peter man accused of sexual misconduct with minor

Feb. 23—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces felony charges after a girl accused him of sexual misconduct in January.

Gary Otero, 59, was charged with two felonies for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and a felony for soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.

The 11-year-old girl, who knows Otero, told a St. Peter police detective that she was in a clinic lobby with Otero when he inappropriately touched her, according to a criminal complaint. She described the touching as him placing his hand on her leg then moving it up her thigh, and said he later made sexual comments toward her.

Otero reportedly told police the girl was responsible for creating the situation, as she kept putting her leg on top of his while he was seated and he kept moving it off him. He denied making any sexual comments, according to the complaint, and reported she told him she was going to make up allegations against him.

In text messages shown to police, the girl shared an allegation with someone about him calling her "cute" and "sexy," along with talking about the alleged incident at the clinic.

More texts indicated the date of the clinic visit. Investigators said they found a conversation between Otero and the girl from that date in a deleted folder on his phone.

The conversation included him responding "it feels good huh" before later telling her "you say nothing to nobody understand." Police say the girl confirmed the messages were sent while the two were sitting in the clinic's lobby.

Otero reportedly told police that the message about feeling good was about him massaging her neck, while telling her not to say anything was meant as a private joke.

Police say he told them he may have made a mistake touching her too high up when he pushed her legs away, but she "should not have been there," according to the complaint.

A warrant was put out for Otero's arrest Thursday.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola