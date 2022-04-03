St. Peter man accused of string of thefts at Gustavus

Apr. 3—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces felony charges related to a string of thefts at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Sadam Hassan Hussein, 21, was charged with seven felonies for financial transaction fraud, two gross misdemeanors for theft, and six misdemeanors for theft Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.

He's accused of stealing wallets, money, credit cards and other items from at least eight lockers in the college's Lund Center locker room, then using credit cards to rack up $3,368 in purchases while taking another $975 worth of stolen property, according to a criminal complaint.

The thefts spanned from Dec. 7 to Jan. 26, starting with a man reporting someone went through his wallet and took his credit card along with $40 to $45 in cash. The card was reportedly used to buy $751 worth of items from a local tobacco shop.

St. Peter police reviewed surveillance footage from the store and identified Hussein and a minor making the purchases, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 18, another man reported his wallet, credit cards and a cellphone between $700 and $800 in value had been stolen from his locker. Card purchases amounting to about $195 were made at a local business with surveillance footage again reportedly showing Hussein.

Between Jan. 25 to Feb. 3, six more men reported similar thefts from lockers. Some had canceled their credit cards, while others saw their cards had been used for transactions ranging from $702 in purchases from Target and Journeys in Mankato and $1,720 for gift cards and food from St. Peter stores.

An associate director of Gustavus' safety office reportedly saw the minor who was seen on surveillance footage with Hussein on campus Jan. 29. Someone had reported seeing the person going through people's lockers in the Lund Center.

The minor said he got in the locker room, which is normally only accessible to students, because he worked part time on campus. He initially denied entering the tobacco shop with Hussein, then allegedly admitted to being there after finding out surveillance video existed. He reportedly said Hussein made all the purchases and he wasn't sure what card was used.

A St. Peter detective executed a search warrant on Hussein's residence Feb. 3 and reported finding clothing matching what was seen in surveillance footage. After arresting Hussein, police allegedly found receipts matching some of the stolen credit card numbers, plus five credit cards belonging to other people.

The minor later provided statements to police denying any involvement in the thefts. He reportedly told police he was with Hussein when Hussein used stolen cards at several businesses in St. Peter and Mankato, including at the tobacco shop Dec. 7.

He blamed the tobacco store's clerk for not asking for their identification, according to the complaint, and claimed he would've only used his own credit card if he purchased anything that day.

