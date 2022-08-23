St. Peter man accused of violent threats and firing arrow in home

Aug. 23—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of firing an arrow from a bow into the bedroom wall of a home during a domestic assault incident Thursday.

Zachariah Christian Kopischke, 38, of St. Peter, faces one felony for violent threats, two felonies for domestic assault, two gross misdemeanors for domestic assault and two gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states police officers responded to a call Thursday at a home in St. Peter and reported finding Kopischke holding a meat cleaver and large steak knife in his hands while sitting on the front steps. He reportedly took steps toward police, yelled at them to shoot him and refused to put down the knives.

Eventually a woman came out of the residence, knocked the knives out of his hands and pushed him to the ground so police could restrain him, according to the complaint.

Kopischke had come over after drinking with friends and started threatening children in the house, the woman said. She accused him of hitting her in the head, while one of the children told police he threated to kill the woman.

He reportedly fired an arrow into a bedroom wall at one point, leading to a scuffle in which he tried to load another arrow before the child took the arrow away.

The family reported he then grabbed the knives before going outside, according to the complaint.

