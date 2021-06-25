St. Peter man charged with sexual abuse

Jun. 25—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and giving her drugs.

Rosalio Anchondo, 38, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A girl, now 17, recently told authorities Anchondo had been repeatedly raping her for multiple years, according to a court complaint.

The girl told police Anchondo would use the assaults as a form of punishment. She said he often gave her marijuana before the assaults and once gave her methamphetamine.

A witness told police he heard what he believed was a sexual assault earlier this month, the charges say. He reportedly heard the girl say "no" and heard her crying.